COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 18).

For smaller cars in Category A, premiums closed at S$96,000 (US$71,000), up from S$94,000 in the last exercise.

The biggest increase was for larger cars in Category B, with premiums rising by nearly S$6,000 to S$109,000.

Open category COEs, which are mainly used for large cars although they can be used for any vehicle type, rose by nearly S$5,000 - from S$104,001 to S$108,992.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,381, up from S$7,878 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$69,890 from S$70,289 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 3,864 bids were received, with a quota of 2,667 COEs available.