Singapore

COE prices for commercial vehicles hit new high in first tender under latest quota
Singapore

COE prices for commercial vehicles hit new high in first tender under latest quota

COE prices for commercial vehicles hit new high in first tender under latest quota

Traffic at a busy intersection in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

08 Feb 2023 04:56PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 05:22PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for commercial vehicles, which come under Category C, rose by about S$8,000 to a record S$85,119 on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Category C includes goods vehicles and buses. The previous high was S$81,802 in November last year.

The bidding exercise that closed on Wednesday is the first under a new quota, computed based on a revised method that is meant to reduce supply volatility.

Premiums closed mixed, with Category A cars - or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp - ending at S$86,000, unchanged from the previous tender.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$105,524 from S$105,459. 

For Open Category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, prices fell to S$105,002 from S$107,000.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$11,602, up from S$11,101 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 2,174 bids were received, with a quota of 1,589 COEs available.

Under the new quota that covers the February to April period, there is a 3.4 per cent increase in the overall supply from the previous quarter.

However, the supply of COEs under Category C fell by 37 per cent. 

Source: CNA/nh(gs)

