COE prices rebound for Category A and B cars, motorcycles in latest exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums largely rebounded on Wednesday (Jan 18) in the second bidding exercise of the year.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$86,000, up from S$80,000 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$105,549 from S$102,002.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$107,000 from S$107,889.

COE prices for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$77,109 from S$77,301 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$11,101, up from S$10,890 in the last exercise.

A total of 2,143 bids were received, with a quota of 1,539 COEs available.