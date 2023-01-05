Logo
Singapore

COE prices close lower across all categories
File photo of cars, motorcycles and heavy vehicles on Singapore roads. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

05 Jan 2023 04:16PM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 04:16PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower on Thursday (Jan 5) in the first bidding exercise of the year.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$80,000, down from S$88,007 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$102,002, after rising to S$108,006 in the previous bidding exercise on Dec 21.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$107,889 from S$109,600.

COE prices for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$77,301 from S$78,200 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,890, down from S$11,690 in the last exercise.

A total of 2,282 bids were received, with a quota of 1,533 COEs available.

Source: CNA/at(ac)

