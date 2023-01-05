COE prices close lower across all categories

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower on Thursday (Jan 5) in the first bidding exercise of the year.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$80,000, down from S$88,007 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$102,002, after rising to S$108,006 in the previous bidding exercise on Dec 21.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$107,889 from S$109,600.

COE prices for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$77,301 from S$78,200 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,890, down from S$11,690 in the last exercise.

A total of 2,282 bids were received, with a quota of 1,533 COEs available.