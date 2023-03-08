Latest COE prices close mostly higher except for Open category

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 8).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$88,000, up from S$86,556 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$115,501 from S$115,001.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$116,000 from the record high of S$118,001 last month.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$91,101 from S$87,790 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$12,390, up from S$12,189 in the last exercise.

A total of 2,179 bids were received, with a quota of 1,590 COEs available.