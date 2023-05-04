COE prices set to persist around S$100,000, say analysts amid low supply and pent-up demand

At the close of bidding on Thursday, COEs for commercial vehicles rose to S$75,589 from S$75,334, and open category prices were at S$124,002, S$499 lower than the previous round.

Motorcycle premiums fell sharply to S$5,002 from S$12,179 following new measures that include requiring bidders to pay a higher deposit.

STRUCTURAL ISSUES REMAIN

Analysts said the slightly lower COE premiums for cars remain within expectations, and could even go back up in the next few cycles.

"We don't consider (this) a drop," said Mr Raymond Tang, market analyst at Yong Lee Seng Motor.

For Category A, B and E, the drop in premiums ranged from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars - a "very small percentage", noted Mr Tang.

Only a drop of perhaps S$15,000 would be considered "shocking", he added.

Mr Tang said he sees premiums for Category A and B hovering around the S$100,000 mark - with slight rises and dips - at least until the end of the year.

He pointed out that with the small number of COEs available per month, it is easy for demand to exceed supply.

There were 474 COEs available in Category A and 410 in Category B in this round. He compared it with other years where there may have been more than a thousand certificates per month.

"This is a cycle, you cannot force the supply to be increased," said Mr Tang. The supply of new COEs depends on the number of deregistrations, which is usually when the COE expires 10 years after registration.

In other words, the number of cars registered 10 years ago is linked to the number of cars being deregistered now, which in turn affects the number of COEs being issued.

Economist Walter Theseira, an associate professor at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, also said he does not expect a "significant change" in premiums for private cars.

"The underlying structural issue of low supply will remain for many months, and unless there are significant changes in demand, there will not be any large movement downwards," he told CNA.