Singapore

COE premiums for Category B hit new high as prices close mixed
Singapore

COE premiums for Category B hit new high as prices close mixed

COE premiums for Category B hit new high as prices close mixed

File photo of traffic vehicles in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

21 Jun 2023 04:20PM (Updated: 21 Jun 2023 04:25PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Category B hit a new high in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 21). 

Prices for the category, which is for larger and more powerful cars, rose to S$121,000 (US$90,030) from S$120,702, surpassing the previous record of S$120,889 set on Apr 19.

Premiums for Category A, which is for smaller cars, closed at S$96,206, down from S$98,001 in the previous tender.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$123,000 from S$120,889.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$83,140 from S$81,801 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,709, down from S$11,001. 

A total of 2,659 bids were received, with a quota of 1,807 COEs available. 

Source: CNA/cm

