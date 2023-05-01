The Big Read: As premiums keep going through the roof, is it time to review the 33-year-old COE system?

SINGAPORE: Before the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise was suspended in April 2020 due to the "circuit breaker" imposed back then, prices for some of the categories were at levels that would not be seen again since.

In March that year, COE premiums for small cars (up to 1,600cc and 97kW), or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW, were at S$31,210 (US$23,400), while premiums for large cars (above 1,600cc or 97kW), or fully electric cars with output over 110kW, cost S$30,012.

This was a far cry from the prices at the most recent COE bidding result on Apr 19 this year, where premiums for small cars, or Category A, shot up for the first time past the S$100,000 mark to S$103,721.

COE prices for large cars under Category B also rose to S$120,889.

Both these categories set new records for the third round running.

The COE system, which turns 33 years old on Monday (May 1), was set up to control the vehicle population in a small and densely populated country and has been associated for years with higher car prices.

Still, the recent record-breaking prices have been met with shock and dismay by some motorists, such as Mr Isaac Tan.

The 31-year-old had bought a second-hand Honda Stream in 2017 near the end of its COE's 10-year validity, and so had to renew the certificate at the end of 2018.

Back then, COE prices for Category A cars like his were at about S$32,000. However, he had been juggling part-time work with his studies back then, and so did not have sufficient savings to foot the cost of the entire COE.

So, he made the fateful decision to extend the car’s COE by five years, instead of 10, and paid only about S$16,000 for it.

Now, with COE prices at record highs, he looked back at that decision with regret.

“I was thinking that we might hit another bottom again. I was looking at the five- and 10-year cycles of lows and highs, and by right, this year was supposed to be a low year,” the interior designer said.

Now, he has only six months of COE validity left on his car.

As he believes that COE prices are unlikely to fall anytime soon, Mr Tan is in two minds about buying a new car, as a COE now would cost over three times the value of one in 2018.

“I’m still in shock, because this means that the middle-income (like me) will find it difficult to afford a car,” he said.

He added that this dilemma applies particularly to his family, as he and his wife had just welcomed a baby girl into the family late last year, making public transport a relatively inconvenient option.

“Being a parent, sometimes you will have four bags, one stroller and a kid to carry while using your phone to navigate.”

Mr Tan said that not being able to access a car affordably could “discourage” families like his from having more children, due to the sheer logistical challenges.

The skyrocketing COE prices are also bad news for 26-year-old Russell Yap, who is a research assistant at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and is concurrently pursuing his master’s degree in Asian studies.

Mr Yap, who lives in Changi, said that he had considered buying a car as he finds it inconvenient to use public transport for the commute from his home in the eastern end of Singapore to NTU in the western end.

One-way travel to NTU by bus and train can take up to 90 minutes, while taking a private hire car or taxi will take about half the time, but cost at least S$40 one way.

He had thus looked into buying either a second-hand car or an “entry-level” car, but as COE prices rose further and further, Mr Yap is now undecided whether it’s worth getting one.

“With the news coming out on the Category A prices, it’s just crazy and increasing quite substantially,” he said.

He had been thinking of getting a Suzuki Swift, a Category A vehicle, but calculated that the cost of the car plus the COE will add up to S$180,000.

“In the long run, if you add up maintenance and fuel (costs) … it’s just crazy,” Mr Yap said. “The daily operating cost is something that we need to factor in as well.”