Merging COE Categories A and B among ideas raised in LTA's transport plan consultations

SINGAPORE: A single Certificate of Entitlement (COE) category for cars, with discounts and surcharges tied to a vehicle's Open Market Value (OMV), was among the ideas floated during the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) focus group discussion on access to cars in Singapore.

The idea was proposed by Transport Government Parliamentary Committee deputy chairperson Edward Chia, LTA said on Monday (Jul 27).

More than 400 participants took part in the second phase of focus groups held as part of a year-long public consultation exercise for the Land Transport Master Plan refresh, which began on Nov 15, 2025.

During the focus group on access to cars, Mr Chia and fellow MP Ang Wei Neng noted that in recent years, manufacturers have tweaked vehicle specifications to qualify for Category A COEs, contributing to a narrowing gap in premiums between Category A and Category B COEs.

Category A COE premiums have exceeded those for Category B three times this year - on Feb 20, Apr 22 and Jun 17.

The government announced in March that it would review the COE categorisation for cars, following the convergence of Category A and Category B COE prices.

Other focus group participants included members of the public, motor industry representatives and urban mobility academics, with discussions centred on how the COE system can continue to meet its objectives amid changes in the automotive landscape.

"Many raised that engine capacity and engine power rating criteria have become less effective in differentiating mass market and higher-end cars," said LTA.

Suggestions included merging Category A and B COEs, and introducing a rebate and surcharge scheme based on vehicle value rather than engine capacity and power, so that owners of higher-value cars would pay more than buyers of mass-market cars.

The classifying of cars according to their size, allocating COEs based on needs, particularly for larger families with young children, creating a separate category for car leasing companies, imposing surcharges on multiple-car ownership, removing Category E and giving bidders greater flexibility in the COE bidding process, were among other ideas raised.

Category E or Open Category COEs can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars.

LTA said it will issue a consultation paper later this year to seek detailed public feedback on the proposed policy options. This review is expected to conclude by the end of 2026.