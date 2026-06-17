Category A COE overtakes Category B for third time in 2026, premiums mostly down

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 17), with Category A premiums priced higher than Category B for the third time this year.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$123,847, down 1.72 per cent from S$126,009 in the last exercise.

Category A premiums were priced higher than those for larger and more powerful cars in Category B, which fell to S$123,502 from S$126,989, marking a 2.75 per cent drop.

This marks the third exercise this year in which Category A premiums were higher than Category B's, the most recent of which happened in April.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, dropped 1.06 per cent to S$93,001 from S$94,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,989, falling 0.11 per cent from S$10,000 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, held steady at S$129,002 from S$129,000.

A total of 4,462 bids were received, with a quota of 3,219 COEs available.