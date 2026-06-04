Category A COE premiums climb to near eight-month high at S$126,009

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Jun 4), with Category A prices at their highest level in nearly eight months.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$126,009, up 1.43 per cent from S$124,229 in the last exercise. The last time Category A premiums crossed S$126,000 was in October 2025, when they reached S$128,105.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell 1.94 per cent to S$126,989 from S$129,501.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose 1.93 per cent to S$94,000 from S$92,223 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,000, up 3.21 percent from S$9,689 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell 0.77 per cent to S$129,000 from S$130,000.

A total of 4,920 bids were received, with a quota of 3,215 COEs available.