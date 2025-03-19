COE premiums up across the board

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 19).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$94,502 (US$70,880), up from S$92,730 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$116,890 from S$113,000.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$70,089 from S$67,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,511, up from S$9,201 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, saw the biggest increase as it rose to S$116,991 from S$112,901.

A total of 4,624 bids were received, with a quota of 2,885 COEs available.