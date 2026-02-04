COE premiums close lower in first bidding exercise of February to April period

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 4).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$106,320 (US$83,700), down 2.9 per cent from S$109,501 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell 8.8 per cent to S$110,890 from S$121,634.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, decreased 0.5 per cent to S$74,801 from S$75,202 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,289, down 6.4 per cent from S$8,860 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, dropped 4 per cent to S$116,000 from S$120,891.

A total of 4,475 bids were received, with a quota of 3,191 COEs available.

This is the first bidding exercise for the February to April period, during which the overall COE supply will fall compared to the previous three-month period for the first time since 2022, as announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in January.

"While COE prices have moderated in the recent exercise, they remain elevated, reflecting sustained demand," said the transport authority on Wednesday.

"We advise car buyers and dealers to be prudent in bidding for COEs."

A total of 18,824 COEs will be available for the next three months, down from 18,984 during the November 2025 to January 2026 period.