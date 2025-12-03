Logo
Logo

Singapore

COE prices closed mostly lower; premiums for larger cars drop by nearly S$6,000
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

COE prices closed mostly lower; premiums for larger cars drop by nearly S$6,000

COE prices closed mostly lower; premiums for larger cars drop by nearly S$6,000

Vehicles in Singapore. (File photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

03 Dec 2025 04:19PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2025 04:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 3).

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell the most. They dropped by nearly S$6,000 or 4.6 per cent - from S$129,890 to S$123,900 (US$95,600).

For Category A cars, premiums closed at S$105,413, down 3.3 per cent from S$109,000 in the last exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,289, down 5 per cent from S$8,729 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but usually end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$123,000, down 1.6 per cent from S$125,001.

Only COE premiums for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose by 0.1 per cent to S$76,501, from S$76,389 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 4,194 bids were received, with a quota of 3,193 COEs available.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) noted that COE prices remain elevated, but are "marginally lower than for recent exercises because of lower seasonal demand".

"We advise car buyers and dealers to be prudent in bidding for COEs," it added.

Related:

Source: CNA/dy

Related Topics

COE
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement