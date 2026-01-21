COE premiums close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise; Category A climbs to S$109,501

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mainly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jan 21).

For smaller cars in Category A cars, premiums closed at S$109,501 (US$85,339), up from S$102,009 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$121,634 from S$119,100.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, decreased to S$75,202 from S$75,503 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,860, up from S$8,689 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which are used mainly for large cars, dropped to S$120,891 from S$122,000.

A total of 4,979 bids were received, with a quota of 3,224 COEs available.

The latest COE premiums come after the Singapore Motorshow in January, where automakers showcased new vehicle models for sale.