Category A COE premium rises to record S$129,000 as prices increase across the board

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premium for Category A cars closed at a record S$129,000 (US$99,800) in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 8), up from S$123,847 in the last exercise.

It surpassed the previous record of S$128,105 set in October 2025.

The premium for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$130,889 from S$123,502, a nearly 6 per cent increase.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$95,000, also a record price. This figure was a 2.15 per cent increase from the last exercise.

The premium for motorcycles closed at S$10,201, up from S$9,989 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose 0.62 per cent to S$129,801, from S$129,002.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Land Transport Authority said: "COE prices expectedly rose because of the three-week period since the last exercise."

A total of 4,950 bids were received, with a quota of 3,214 COEs available.