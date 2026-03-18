COE premiums rise across all categories; Category A price climbs to S$111,890

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 18).

The category A premium, which is for smaller cars, rose the most in dollar terms. It closed at S$111,890 (US$87,600), up from S$108,220 in the last exercise, hitting its highest level since October last year.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$115,568 from S$114,002.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, were up at S$78,000 from S$76,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

The largest percentage increase was in the motorcycle category. Premiums closed 11.5 per cent higher at S$9,589, up from S$8,602 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which are used mainly for large cars, rose to S$118,119 from S$114,890.

A total of 4,666 bids were received, with a quota of 3,158 COEs available.