COE premiums rise across the board in latest bidding exercise
Vehicles in Singapore. (File photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

04 Mar 2026 04:07PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2026 04:26PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums rose across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 4).

For Category A cars, premiums closed at S$108,220 (US$84,738), up from S$106,501 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose the most, from S$105,001 to S$114,002 - an increase of nearly 8.6 per cent.

Category B premiums rose above those for smaller cars after falling below them in the previous exercise. The last time Category B prices fell below that for smaller cars was in March 2020.

Open category COEs, which are used mainly for large cars, rose to S$114,890 from S$112,890.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$76,000 from S$74,999 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,602, up almost 7.7 per cent from S$7,989 in the last exercise.

A total of 4,668 bids were received, with a quota of 3,163 COEs available.

This is the second COE exercise to fall under the revised Preferential Additional Registration Fee (PARF) rebate scheme announced in the recent Budget.

Rebate rates will be reduced by 45 percentage points across the board, while the rebate cap will be halved from S$60,000 (US$47,000) to S$30,000.

PARF rebates are granted when a car is deregistered before the 10-year COE runs out.

Source: CNA/fh

