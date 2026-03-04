COE premiums rise across the board in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums rose across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 4).

For Category A cars, premiums closed at S$108,220 (US$84,738), up from S$106,501 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose the most, from S$105,001 to S$114,002 - an increase of nearly 8.6 per cent.

Category B premiums rose above those for smaller cars after falling below them in the previous exercise. The last time Category B prices fell below that for smaller cars was in March 2020.

Open category COEs, which are used mainly for large cars, rose to S$114,890 from S$112,890.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$76,000 from S$74,999 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,602, up almost 7.7 per cent from S$7,989 in the last exercise.

A total of 4,668 bids were received, with a quota of 3,163 COEs available.