COE premiums mostly rise, with Category B prices increasing to S$129,890

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 19).

The biggest jump this round was for larger cars in Category B, where premiums rose to S$129,890 (US$99,660) - a 12.9 per cent increase from S$115,001

Premiums for smaller cars in Category A fell, closing at S$109,000. That's down 0.9 per cent from S$110,002 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose 0.5 per cent to S$76,389 from S$76,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,729, 1.5 per cent up from S$8,600 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which are used mainly for large cars, rose 3.3 per cent to S$125,001 from S$121,010.

A total of 4,568 bids were received, with a quota of 3,187 COEs available.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) noted that COE prices remain elevated, reflecting sustained demand for COEs.

"We advise car buyers and dealers to be prudent in bidding for COEs," said LTA.