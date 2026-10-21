COE premiums close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 21).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$132,004, up 1.54 per cent from S$130,001 in the last exercise. This is the second-highest Category A premium to date

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B increased 1.38 per cent to S$131,901 from S$130,100.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose 0.34 per cent to S$92,200 from S$91,889 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,778, down 2.12 per cent from S$11,012 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell 0.88 per cent to S$135,790 from S$137,000.

A total of 4,226 bids were received, with a quota of 3,231 COEs available.

Noting that COE prices remain elevated across most categories in the latest bidding exercise, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday that the upcoming Car Expo this weekend may lead to elevated demand and COE prices during this period.

"We urge car buyers and dealers to be prudent in bidding for COEs," an LTA spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, LTA proposed merging categories A and B COEs for cars into a single category, and introducing surcharges and rebates pegged to a car's open market value.

A public consultation for the proposal is ongoing until 11.59pm on Nov 2. LTA will share its findings and recommendations by the first half of 2027.