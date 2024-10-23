COE prices close lower for all categories in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower for all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 23).
For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$102,900, down from S$103,799 in the last exercise.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$113,890 from S$116,002.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$72,939 from S$75,009 in the previous bidding exercise.
Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,589, down from S$10,001 in the last exercise.
Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$114,700 from S$116,000 on Oct 9.
A total of 3,764 bids were received, with a quota of 2,649 COEs available.
The overall supply of COEs is set to increase by close to 4 per cent in the next quarter.
There will be 15,834 COEs available for the period between November 2024 and January 2025 - up from the 15,283 in the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced last week.
Bidding under the new quota will start on Nov 4.