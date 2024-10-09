COE prices hit new highs for 2024 across most categories

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for most categories hit new highs for 2024 in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 9).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$103,799 (US$79,600), up from the previous high of S$98,524 on Sep 18.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$116,002 from S$110,001 in the last exercise. The previous record for the year was S$112,000 on Jan 17.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$116,000 from the previous high of S$113,104 on Sep 18.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$75,009 from S$74,000 in the previous bidding exercise. The last time it was higher was in March, when COE for Category C vehicles hit S$75,599.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,001, up from S$9,900 in the last exercise.

A total of 3,959 bids were received, with a quota of 2,585 COEs available.