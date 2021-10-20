COE premiums break S$80,000 mark for large cars, open category

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for large cars and the open category breached the S$80,000 mark as prices closed higher across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 20).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$52,709, up from S$47,001 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose from S$70,200 to S$80,210, the highest since April 2014 when it was S$84,504.