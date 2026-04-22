COE premiums mostly up; Category A priced higher than Category B

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 22), with premiums of small cars exceeding those of larger cars for the second time this year.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$123,010, up 4.25 per cent from S$118,000 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B were flat at S$121,001, compared with the S$121,000 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose 4.37 per cent to S$83,501 from S$80,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,290, down 7.10 per cent from S$10,000 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose 3.31 per cent to S$125,002 from S$121,001.

A total of 5,276 bids were received, with a quota of 3,170 COEs available.