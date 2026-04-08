COE premiums close higher; Category A price rises to S$118,000

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 8).

The Category A premium, which is for smaller cars, saw the largest percentage increase. Prices closed 5.5 per cent higher at S$118,000 (US$92,670), up from S$111,890 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$121,000 from S$115,568.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, also rose to S$80,001 from S$78,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,000, up from S$9,589 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$121,001 from S$118,119.

A total of 5,614 bids were received, with a quota of 3,150 COEs available.