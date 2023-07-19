Logo
Singapore

COE premiums dip slightly in latest bidding exercise except for motorcycles, Open category
Singapore

File photo of cars, motorcycles and goods vehicles on Singapore roads. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

19 Jul 2023 04:12PM (Updated: 19 Jul 2023 04:24PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 19).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$95,202 (US$71,840), down from S$97,000 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell by a dollar, from S$118,002 in the last tender to S$118,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$82,001 from S$82,223 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,501, up from S$10,090, in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$122,110 from S$121,000.

A total of 2,546 bids were received, with a quota of 1,792 COEs available.

Source: CNA/cm(sn)

