Category A COE prices cross S$60,000 mark for first time since 2015

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 9).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums went up to S$60,761, crossing the S$60,000 mark for the first time in more than six years.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$86,102 from S$82,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$44,001 from S$43,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,010, up from S$10,000 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$87,000 from S$83,911.

A total of 2,657 bids were received, with a quota of 1,758 COEs available.

This is the first tender under the February to April quota, which is at an eight-year low as the Government maintains Singapore's vehicle growth rate at zero until Jan 31, 2025.