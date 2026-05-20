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COE premiums mainly rise, Category B crosses S$129,000 to hit six-month high
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Singapore

COE premiums mainly rise, Category B crosses S$129,000 to hit six-month high

Category A prices fell for the first time after six consecutive increases to S$124,229.

COE premiums mainly rise, Category B crosses S$129,000 to hit six-month high

Vehicles on a highway in Singapore. (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

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20 May 2026 04:19PM (Updated: 20 May 2026 05:08PM)
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SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (May 20), except for Category A prices, which fell for the first time after six consecutive increases.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose 2.59 per cent to S$129,501 (US$101,075) from S$126,236, representing a six-month high. The last time such premiums crossed the S$129,000 mark was in November last year, when Category B closed at S$129,890.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums fell 0.45 per cent to close at S$124,229, down from S$124,790 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, climbed 5.42 per cent to S$92,223 from S$87,479 in the previous bidding exercise.

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Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,689, up 2.51 per cent from S$9,452 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, closed at S$130,000, up 1.8 per cent from S$127,700.

A total of 5,244 bids were received, with a quota of 3,180 COEs available.

In a statement after the bidding exercise on Wednesday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said: "COE prices have remained elevated, likely due to seasonal demand arising from the recent Car Expo. 

"For Cat C in particular, we have seen an increase in eHGV and e-bus registrations since January 2026, which may be due to the increasing take-up of the Heavy Vehicle Zero Tailpipe Emissions Scheme (HVZES). We urge car buyers and dealers to be prudent in bidding for COEs."

Under the Heavy Vehicle Zero Emissions Scheme, owners who register a zero-tailpipe emission heavy vehicle or bus – which includes goods or passenger vehicles with a maximum laden weight above 3,500kg – will receive a S$40,000 incentive. 
 

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Source: CNA/rl/dy

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