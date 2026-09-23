COE premiums all close lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 23).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$131,890 (US$103,000), down 0.84 per cent from a record high of S$133,009 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell 1.48 per cent to S$133,000 from S$135,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell 1.03 per cent to S$92,144 from S$93,101 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$12,201, down 2.83 per cent from S$12,556 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, decreased by 0.64 per cent to S$137,000 from S$137,890 in the last exercise.

A total of 4,210 bids were received, with a quota of 3,229 COEs available.

The COE quota for August to October stands at 19,085 – up 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter.