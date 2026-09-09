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COE prices close higher; Category A premiums set new record, rising to over S$133,000
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Singapore

COE prices close higher; Category A premiums set new record, rising to over S$133,000

Category A COE premiums closed at S$133,009, up S$4,508 from the last bidding exercise.

COE prices close higher; Category A premiums set new record, rising to over S$133,000

Vehicles at a busy intersection in Sims Way, Singapore. (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

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09 Sep 2026 04:08PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2026 04:18PM)
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SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 9).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at a new record high of S$133,009 (US$105,000) after rising by S$4,508 from S$128,501 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$135,001 from S$131,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$93,101 from S$90,002 in the previous bidding exercise.

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Motorcycle premiums closed at S$12,556, up from S$11,301 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$137,890 from S$135,000.

A total of 4,776 bids were received, with a quota of 3,253 COEs available.

The quota for COEs for the August to October period is 19,085, a 0.2 per cent increase from the previous quarter's 19,052 COEs.

Source: CNA/nh(kg)

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