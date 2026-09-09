COE prices close higher; Category A premiums set new record, rising to over S$133,000

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 9).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at a new record high of S$133,009 (US$105,000) after rising by S$4,508 from S$128,501 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$135,001 from S$131,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$93,101 from S$90,002 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$12,556, up from S$11,301 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$137,890 from S$135,000.

A total of 4,776 bids were received, with a quota of 3,253 COEs available.

The quota for COEs for the August to October period is 19,085, a 0.2 per cent increase from the previous quarter's 19,052 COEs.