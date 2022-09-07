COE price for larger cars in Category B hits second consecutive record high in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premium for larger cars in Category B hit a second consecutive new record in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 7), as prices close higher for most categories.

Premiums for cars in Category B rose to S$113,000 from S$112,001, with the previous high set in the last bidding exercise on Aug 17.

For Category A cars - or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp - premiums closed at S$86,000, down from S$87,889 in the last exercise.

For the Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, prices rose to S$113,299 from S$112,001.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$11,301, up from S$11,101 in the previous bidding exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$64,989 from S$59,090 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 2,377 bids were received, with a quota of 1,791 COEs available.

This is the third tender under the revised method for counting the quarterly COE quota, aimed at reducing volatility in supply.

Under the adjusted counting method, the COE supply will be based on a rolling average of vehicle deregistrations over two quarters instead of one.