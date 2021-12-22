COE prices for smaller cars climb again after hitting six-year high

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for smaller cars climbed again in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 22), after reaching a six-year high in the previous exercise.

For Category A cars - or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp - premiums closed at S$58,801.

This is up from S$57,010 in the last exercise, which was the highest for the category since November 2015.

COE prices for the other categories closed mixed.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$80,989 from S$80,401.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$44,000 from S$45,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,601, up from S$9,401 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$83,889 from S$85,000.

A total of 2,522 bids were received, with a quota of 1,822 COEs available.