COE premiums for large cars cross S$120,000; highest in over a year

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for big cars crossed S$120,000 (US$87,816) in the first bidding exercise of 2025 on Wednesday (Jan 8), marking their highest price in over a year.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$121,501 from S$109,000.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$123,000 from S$108,992.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$93,699, down from S$96,000 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$67,891 from S$69,890 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,001, up from S$8,381 in the last exercise.

A total of 4021 bids were received, with a quota of 2670 COEs available.