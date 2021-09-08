COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise, motorcycle premiums hit another high

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 8), with motorcycle premiums hitting another high of S$9,689.

This was up from S$9,500 in the last tender.

Motorcycle premiums have been on an upward trend since the beginning of the year. Prices were around the S$7,500-mark in January and February, before rising steadily through the months.

Premiums for Category A cars also went up on Wednesday, closing at S$47,000, up from S$46,689 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$62,600 from S$61,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$40,001 from S$40,010 in the previous bidding exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$64,700 from S$64,901.

A total of 3,296 bids were received, with a quota of 2,368 COEs available.

For the August to October period, the COE quota is 13,984, the lowest figure in more than six years.