COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise, motorcycle premiums hit another high
COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise, motorcycle premiums hit another high
Vehicles on the road in Singapore. (File photo: Nuria Ling/TODAY)
08 Sep 2021 04:06PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 04:23PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 8), with motorcycle premiums hitting another high of S$9,689.

This was up from S$9,500 in the last tender. 

Motorcycle premiums have been on an upward trend since the beginning of the year. Prices were around the S$7,500-mark in January and February, before rising steadily through the months. 

Premiums for Category A cars also went up on Wednesday, closing at S$47,000, up from S$46,689 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$62,600 from S$61,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$40,001 from S$40,010 in the previous bidding exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$64,700 from S$64,901.

A total of 3,296 bids were received, with a quota of 2,368 COEs available.

For the August to October period, the COE quota is 13,984, the lowest figure in more than six years.

Source: CNA/dv/nh

