Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Open Category COE tops S$150,000 as large car premiums continue to break records
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Open Category COE tops S$150,000 as large car premiums continue to break records

Open Category COE tops S$150,000 as large car premiums continue to break records

File photo of cars and other vehicles in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

04 Oct 2023 04:14PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2023 04:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for larger cars continued to break records in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$146,002 (US$106,300) from S$140,889 in the last tender.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, crossed S$150,000 for the first time, rising to S$152,000 from S$144,640.

On Sep 20, COE prices for larger cars in Category B and the Open Category topped S$140,000 for the first time.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$104,000, down from a record S$105,000 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$85,900 from S$83,801 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,856, up from S$10,700 in the last exercise.

A total of 2,795 bids were received, with a quota of 2,010 COEs available.

This is the first bidding exercise since the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that it would reallocate an additional 300 Category A COEs for October

This marks a 24 per cent increase in the Category A quota available for the month. The two October bidding exercises will see an additional 150 COEs each.

Related:

Source: CNA/fh(rj)

Related Topics

COE

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.