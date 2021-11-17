Category A COE prices close at highest in more than 5 years

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 17), with Category A prices rising to the highest in more than five years.

The latest premium for Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, closed at S$55,001, an increase of 2.4 per cent from S$53,709 in the last exercise. This is the highest close since June 2016.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$79,601 from S$82,801.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$43,502 from S$42,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,381, unchanged from the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$86,001 from S$88,000.

A total of 2,477 bids were received, with a quota of 1,798 COEs available.

COE premiums have been on an upward trend, with prices in Category B and the open category topping S$80,000 in the Oct 20 exercise.

The COE quota for November 2021 to January 2022 was set at 10,590, the lowest in more than seven years.