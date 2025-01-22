COE premiums dip across all categories

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jan 22).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$93,601 (US$69,069), down from S$93,699 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$116,625 from S$121,501.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$65,476 from S$67,891 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,709, down from S$9,001 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$115,112 from S$123,000.

A total of 3895 bids were received, with a quota of 2715 COEs available.