COE premiums close mixed in first bidding exercise of 2026

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jan 7), with Category A prices recording the sharpest decline.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$102,009, down 6.8 per cent from S$109,501 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose by 3.5 per cent to S$119,100 from S$115,102.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell 1.9 per cent to S$75,503 from S$77,003 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,689, up 7.5 per cent from S$8,081 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose 2.5 per cent to S$122,000 from S$119,000.

A total of 4,347 bids were received, with a quota of 3,218 COEs available.