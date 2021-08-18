Logo
Singapore

COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise
Singapore

File photo of cars, motorcycles and heavy vehicles on Singapore roads. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

18 Aug 2021 04:29PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 04:29PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Aug 18).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$46,689, up from S$45,189 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$61,001 from S$56,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$40,010 from S$42,589 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,500, up from S$8,899 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$64,901 from S$59,599.

A total of 3,455 bids were received, with a quota of 2,367 COEs available.

Source: CNA/ta(aj)

