Singapore

COE prices close mostly lower except for Category B
Singapore

COE prices close mostly lower except for Category B

COE prices close mostly lower except for Category B

File photo of cars and other vehicles on a highway in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

21 Dec 2022 04:11PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 04:11PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 21).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$88,007, down from S$88,503 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$108,006 from S$105,501.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$109,600 from S$110,524.

COE prices for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$78,200 from S$81,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$11,690, down from S$12,100 in the last exercise. This is the third successive dip, after 12 consecutive increases that first started on May 19.

A total of 2,249 bids were received, with a quota of 1,562 COEs available

Source: CNA/cm(sn)

