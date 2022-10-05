COE prices close mostly lower in latest bidding exercise, premium for motorcycles continues to rise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 5) with the exception of prices for motorcycles.



For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$80,501, down from S$84,000 in the last exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B meanwhile fell to S$95,856 from S$108,051.



For the Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, prices fell to S$105,001 from S$107,201.



The premium for motorcycles was the only one to rise, closing at S$11,751, breaking the previous record of $11,589 set in the previous bidding exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$65,991 from S$67,001 in the previous bidding exercise.



A total of 2,363 bids were received, with a quota of 1,806 COEs available.

This is the fifth tender under the revised method for counting the quarterly COE quota, aimed at reducing volatility in supply.

Under the adjusted counting method, the COE supply will be based on a rolling average of vehicle deregistrations over two quarters instead of one.