COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 17).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$55,001, up from S$53,709 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$79,601 from S$82,801.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$43,502 from S$42,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,381, unchanged from the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$86,001 from S$88,000.

A total of 2,477 bids were received, with a quota of 1,798 COEs available.