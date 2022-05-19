Logo
COE premiums close mostly higher in latest round of bidding
Singapore

COE premiums close mostly higher in latest round of bidding

COE premiums close mostly higher in latest round of bidding

Traffic at a busy intersection in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

19 May 2022 05:47PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 06:28PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (May 19).

For Category A cars, premiums closed at S$68,001, down from S$70,901 in the previous exercise. 

The category includes cars with an engine capacity of 1,600cc and below, with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp. It also includes fully electric cars with maximum power output up to 110kW, or 147bhp. 

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$95,889 from S$92,090.

Category B comprises cars with engine capacity above 1,600cc or with horsepower above 130bhp, and now also includes fully electric cars with maximum power output above 110kW.

For the Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, prices rose to S$95,901 from S$91,112. 

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,490, going up by S$1.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, went up to S$51,501 from S$50,890 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 2,956 bids were received, with a quota of 2,056 COEs available.

Source: CNA/vc(ac)

