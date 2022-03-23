Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

COE prices close mostly higher; motorcycle premiums fall after new measures
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

COE prices close mostly higher; motorcycle premiums fall after new measures

COE prices close mostly higher; motorcycle premiums fall after new measures

File photo of cars, motorcycles and heavy vehicles on Singapore roads. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

23 Mar 2022 05:59PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 06:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices rose across all categories on Wednesday (Mar 23) except for motorcycle premiums, which fell after new measures were introduced starting from this tender.

Motorcycle premiums reached record highs in recent months, prompting the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to raise the bid deposit for this category to “encourage prudent bidding behaviour”. LTA also shortened the validity of temporary COEs for motorcycles from six months to three months. 

In the latest bidding exercise, motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,501, down 7.9 per cent from a record S$11,400 in the previous tender.

For Category A cars - or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp - premiums closed at S$71,556, up from S$68,501 in the previous exercise.  

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$98,889, surpassing the record S$94,889 in the previous round of bidding. 

For the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle type but usually end up being used for large cars, prices went up from S$98,890 to S$99,010. 

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$51,504, up from S$48,889 in the previous round of bidding. 

A total of 2,758 bids were received, with a quota of 1,778 COEs available.

Related:

Source: CNA/az(gs)

Related Topics

COE

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us