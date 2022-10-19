COE premiums for motorcycles rise again, hitting new record of S$12,801
This is the last tender under the current COE quota. The quota will drop by 13.7 per cent for the November to January quarter.
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for motorcycles rose to another new high on Wednesday (Oct 19), while prices in other categories also closed higher in the latest bidding exercise.
This is the last tender under the current COE quota. For the November to January quarter, the supply of COEs will shrink by 13.7 per cent. Bidding under this quota will start on Nov 7.
Premiums for motorcycles closed at S$12,801, breaking the previous record of S$11,751 set in the earlier tender this month.
This marks the 11th successive bidding exercise where motorcycle premiums have risen. The upward trend started on May 19 when premiums rose by a dollar to S$9,490.
For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$81,089 on Oct 19, up from S$80,501 in the last exercise.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B crossed the S$100,000 mark again, rising to S$110,000 after dipping to S$95,856 earlier this month.
For the Open Category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, prices rose to S$108,003 from S$105,001.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$70,201 from S$65,991 in the previous bidding exercise.
A total of 2,776 bids were received, with a quota of 1,800 COEs available.