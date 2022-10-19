COE premiums for motorcycles rise again, hitting new record of S$12,801

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for motorcycles rose to another new high on Wednesday (Oct 19), while prices in other categories also closed higher in the latest bidding exercise.

This is the last tender under the current COE quota. For the November to January quarter, the supply of COEs will shrink by 13.7 per cent. Bidding under this quota will start on Nov 7.

Premiums for motorcycles closed at S$12,801, breaking the previous record of S$11,751 set in the earlier tender this month.

This marks the 11th successive bidding exercise where motorcycle premiums have risen. The upward trend started on May 19 when premiums rose by a dollar to S$9,490.