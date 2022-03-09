Logo
COE premiums continue to rise, surpassing 9-year high for larger cars
File photo of cars on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE). (Photo: TODAY)

09 Mar 2022 05:02PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 05:02PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed higher across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 9), with premiums for larger cars surpassing the nine-year high in the last tender.

For Category A cars - or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp - premiums closed at S$68,501. This is an increase from S$63,000 in the previous exercise and the highest since April 2014. 

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose from S$93,590 to S$94,889.

For the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, prices went up from S$93,102 to S$98,890. This is the highest since January 2013, when premiums closed at S$97,889.

Motorcycle premiums closed at a record S$11,400, having risen from S$10,589 in the previous bidding exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$48,889 from S$46,501.

A total of 2,941 bids were received, with a quota of 1,753 COEs available.

Source: CNA/lk/ga(gs)

