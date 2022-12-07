Logo
Singapore

COE prices close lower across all categories in latest bidding exercise
File photo of cars and other vehicles at a traffic junction in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

07 Dec 2022 04:25PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 04:44PM)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 7), with Category A falling after prices in the previous round reached a near 10-year high.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$88,503, down from S$90,589 in the last exercise, where it exceeded the S$90,000 mark for the first time since January 2013.

The biggest fall was in Category B, for cars above 1,600cc, which dropped by S$8,380 to S$105,501.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$110,524 from S$114,009.

COE prices for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$81,501 from S$81,802 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$12,100, down from S$12,589 in the last exercise. This is the second successive dip, after 12 consecutive increases that first started on May 19.

A total of 2,112 bids were received, with a quota of 1,544 COEs available.

Source: CNA/at(sn)

