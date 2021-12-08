Category A COE prices rise further to close at highest in more than 6 years

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 8), with Category A prices rising to the highest in more than six years.

Premiums for Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, closed at S$57,010, an increase of 3.6 per cent from S$55,001 in the last tender. This is the highest since November 2015.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$80,401 from S$79,601.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$45,000 from S$43,502 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,401, up from S$9,381.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$85,000 from S$86,001.

A total of 2,569 bids were received, with a quota of 1,791 COEs available.



COE premiums have been on an upward trend, with prices in Category B and the open category topping S$80,000 in the Oct 20 tender.