COE prices close mixed, premiums for small cars cross S$90,000 mark

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 23), with Category A reaching a near 10-year high.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$90,589, up from S$87,235 in the last exercise.

This is the first time premiums for the category have exceeded the S$90,000 mark since January 2013, when it reached S$92,100.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$81,802 from S$76,302 in the previous bidding exercise.

The remaining categories, which reached record highs in the last bidding, saw decreases this round.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$113,881 from an all-time high of S$115,388 in the previous round.