COE quota to fall for February to April period, first drop since 2022

SINGAPORE: The overall supply of Certificate of Entitlement (COEs) for the February to April period will drop, compared to the previous three-month period, marking the first fall since 2022.



A total of 18,824 COEs will be available for the next three months, down from 18,984 during the November 2025 to January 2026 period, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Jan 22). This represents a 0.8 per cent drop.



Bidding under the February to April quota will start on Feb 2.

Bidding exercises start on the first and third Monday of each month, and there will be a longer interval of three weeks between the second bidding exercise of March and the first bidding exercise of April.

The fall in COE quotas from February to April is the first quarterly decrease since 2022, when the LTA cut the quota for the November 2022 to January 2023 period by about 13.7 per cent from the previous quarter.

The total number of COEs for the August 2025 to October 2025 period was 18,701, a 2.6 per cent increase from the previous quarter, which was up 6 per cent.

The COE quota is made up of the following components:

25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the twelve-month period from January 2025 to December 2025;

Provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2025.

Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired Temporary COEs, Early Turnover Scheme for commercial vehicles, redistribution from guaranteed deregistrations for Category A, Category B and Category D and injection of additional COEs.

The next quota announcement for the bidding period of May to July will be made in April.

LTA announced in 2024 that up to 20,000 additional COEs would be progressively injected across all vehicle categories over “the next few years”. The move was made in view of the implementation of ERP 2.0.

COE premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday, with Category A climbing to S$109,501 and Category B rising to S$121,634.

LTA attributed the increase to "seasonal demand" arising from the Singapore Motorshow and the upcoming Chinese New Year period.